CineCulture launches spring 2020 lineup with ‘The Etruscan Smile’

Home|PRESS RELEASES|CineCulture launches spring 2020 lineup with ‘The Etruscan Smile’
  • The Etruscan Smile

CineCulture launches spring 2020 lineup with ‘The Etruscan Smile’

Are you looking for something to do on Friday evenings? CineCulture offers free screenings of independent films nearly every Friday during the school year. The movies are followed by a discussion with someone involved in the film or an expert on the subject.

The Fresno State CineCulture Series kicks off its spring 2020 lineup of film screenings with “The Etruscan Smile” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.

  • Discussant: Dr. Ed EmanuEl
  • In English and Scottish Gaelic with English subtitles
  • 107 minutes

Scottish actor Brian Cox, renowned for his role as Logan Roy in the HBO series “Succession” and as Lyndon Johnson in the recent Broadway show “The Great Society,” plays the role of Rory MacNeil, a rugged old Scotsman who reluctantly leaves his beloved and isolated island in the Hebrides, an archipelago off the west coast of mainland Scotland. He travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment and moves in with his estranged son. His life is transformed, when he least expects it, through a newfound love for his baby grandson.

Spring 2020 CineCulture Lineup

CineCulture is a film series provided as a service to Fresno State campus students, faculty and staff and the broader community. CineCulture is also offered as a three-unit academic course (MCJ 179) in the Media, Communications and Journalism Department. The CineCulture Club promotes cultural awareness through film and post-screening discussions.

All screenings are held at 5:30 p.m. Fridays in the Peters Education Center Auditorium in the Student Recreation Center Building, next to the Save Mart Center. Parking is not enforced after 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Jan. 31: “The Cave(2019)

  • Discussant: Dr. Ahmad Tarakji, president of Syrian American Medical Society
  • In Arabic and English with English subtitles
  • 107 minutes
  • Sponsor: Syrian American Medical Society

Feb. 7: “Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress” (2002)

  • Discussant: Dr. Ed EmanuEl, a professor in the Department of Media, Communications and Journalism
  • In Chinese with English subtitles
  • 111 minutes
  • Sponsor: Center for Creativity and the Arts

Feb. 14: “A Girl from Mogadishu” (2019)

Feb. 21: “Singing Our Way to Freedom(2018)

Feb. 28: To be confirmed

March 6: To be confirmed

March 13: “Left on Pearl(2017)

March 20: “The Condor and the Eagle(2019) in honor of World Water Day, March 22

March 27: “Anbessa(2019)

April 3: “Grab and Run (2017)

  • Discussant: Roser Corella, director
  • In Kazakh with English subtitles
  • 85 minutes

April 17: “What Will Become of Us” (2019)

Fresno State encourages persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact us at 559.278.6890.

Visit the CineCulture website for more information or contact Dr. Mary Husain, instructor and club adviser.

By |January 17th, 2020|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: , , |0 Comments on "CineCulture launches spring 2020 lineup with ‘The Etruscan Smile’" 0 Comments

Related Posts