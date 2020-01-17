CineCulture launches spring 2020 lineup with ‘The Etruscan Smile’

Are you looking for something to do on Friday evenings? CineCulture offers free screenings of independent films nearly every Friday during the school year. The movies are followed by a discussion with someone involved in the film or an expert on the subject.
The Fresno State CineCulture Series kicks off its spring 2020 lineup of film screenings with “The Etruscan Smile” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
- Discussant: Dr. Ed EmanuEl
- In English and Scottish Gaelic with English subtitles
- 107 minutes
Scottish actor Brian Cox, renowned for his role as Logan Roy in the HBO series “Succession” and as Lyndon Johnson in the recent Broadway show “The Great Society,” plays the role of Rory MacNeil, a rugged old Scotsman who reluctantly leaves his beloved and isolated island in the Hebrides, an archipelago off the west coast of mainland Scotland. He travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment and moves in with his estranged son. His life is transformed, when he least expects it, through a newfound love for his baby grandson.
Spring 2020 CineCulture Lineup
CineCulture is a film series provided as a service to Fresno State campus students, faculty and staff and the broader community. CineCulture is also offered as a three-unit academic course (MCJ 179) in the Media, Communications and Journalism Department. The CineCulture Club promotes cultural awareness through film and post-screening discussions.
All screenings are held at 5:30 p.m. Fridays in the Peters Education Center Auditorium in the Student Recreation Center Building, next to the Save Mart Center. Parking is not enforced after 4 p.m. on Fridays.
Jan. 31: “The Cave” (2019)
- Discussant: Dr. Ahmad Tarakji, president of Syrian American Medical Society
- In Arabic and English with English subtitles
- 107 minutes
- Sponsor: Syrian American Medical Society
Feb. 7: “Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress” (2002)
- Discussant: Dr. Ed EmanuEl, a professor in the Department of Media, Communications and Journalism
- In Chinese with English subtitles
- 111 minutes
- Sponsor: Center for Creativity and the Arts
Feb. 14: “A Girl from Mogadishu” (2019)
- Discussant: Dr. Rose Marie Kuhn, a French professor in the Department of Modern and Classical Languages and Literature
- 112 minutes
Feb. 21: “Singing Our Way to Freedom” (2018)
- Discussant: Paul Espinosa, screenwriter and director
- In English and Spanish with English subtitles
- 86 minutes
- Sponsors: College of Arts and Humanities and Center for Creativity and the Arts
Feb. 28: To be confirmed
March 6: To be confirmed
March 13: “Left on Pearl” (2017)
- Discussant: Susan Rivo, director
- 55 minutes
- Sponsors: College of Social Sciences and Center for Creativity and the Arts
March 20: “The Condor and the Eagle” (2019) in honor of World Water Day, March 22
- Discussant: To be announced
- 82 minutes
- Sponsor: Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom
March 27: “Anbessa” (2019)
- Discussant: Mo Scarpelli, director
- In Amharic with English subtitles
- 85 minutes
- Sponsor: Center for Creativity and the Arts
April 3: “Grab and Run“ (2017)
- Discussant: Roser Corella, director
- In Kazakh with English subtitles
- 85 minutes
April 17: “What Will Become of Us” (2019)
- Discussant: Stephanie Ayanian, producer and director
- 60 minutes
- Sponsors: Armenian Studies Program and Center for Creativity and the Arts
- A special screening featuring a live musical performance by two of the stars of the documentary, Richard and Andrew Hagopian
Fresno State encourages persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact us at 559.278.6890.
Visit the CineCulture website for more information or contact Dr. Mary Husain, instructor and club adviser.