CineCulture launches spring 2020 lineup with ‘The Etruscan Smile’

Are you looking for something to do on Friday evenings? CineCulture offers free screenings of independent films nearly every Friday during the school year. The movies are followed by a discussion with someone involved in the film or an expert on the subject.

The Fresno State CineCulture Series kicks off its spring 2020 lineup of film screenings with “The Etruscan Smile” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.

Discussant: Dr. Ed EmanuEl

In English and Scottish Gaelic with English subtitles

107 minutes

Scottish actor Brian Cox, renowned for his role as Logan Roy in the HBO series “Succession” and as Lyndon Johnson in the recent Broadway show “The Great Society,” plays the role of Rory MacNeil, a rugged old Scotsman who reluctantly leaves his beloved and isolated island in the Hebrides, an archipelago off the west coast of mainland Scotland. He travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment and moves in with his estranged son. His life is transformed, when he least expects it, through a newfound love for his baby grandson.

Spring 2020 CineCulture Lineup

CineCulture is a film series provided as a service to Fresno State campus students, faculty and staff and the broader community. CineCulture is also offered as a three-unit academic course (MCJ 179) in the Media, Communications and Journalism Department. The CineCulture Club promotes cultural awareness through film and post-screening discussions.

All screenings are held at 5:30 p.m. Fridays in the Peters Education Center Auditorium in the Student Recreation Center Building, next to the Save Mart Center. Parking is not enforced after 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Jan. 31: “The Cave” (2019)

Discussant: Dr. Ahmad Tarakji, president of Syrian American Medical Society

In Arabic and English with English subtitles

107 minutes

Sponsor: Syrian American Medical Society

Feb. 7: “Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress” (2002)

Discussant: Dr. Ed EmanuEl, a professor in the Department of Media, Communications and Journalism

In Chinese with English subtitles

111 minutes

Sponsor: Center for Creativity and the Arts

Feb. 14: “A Girl from Mogadishu” (2019)

Discussant: Dr. Rose Marie Kuhn, a French professor in the Department of Modern and Classical Languages and Literature

112 minutes

Feb. 21: “Singing Our Way to Freedom” (2018)

Discussant: Paul Espinosa, screenwriter and director

In English and Spanish with English subtitles

86 minutes

Sponsors: College of Arts and Humanities and Center for Creativity and the Arts

Feb. 28: To be confirmed

March 6: To be confirmed

March 13: “Left on Pearl” (2017)

March 20: “The Condor and the Eagle” (2019) in honor of World Water Day, March 22

Discussant: To be announced

82 minutes

Sponsor: Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom

March 27: “Anbessa” (2019)

Discussant: Mo Scarpelli, director

In Amharic with English subtitles

85 minutes

Sponsor: Center for Creativity and the Arts

April 3: “Grab and Run“ (2017)

Discussant: Roser Corella, director

In Kazakh with English subtitles

85 minutes

April 17: “What Will Become of Us” (2019)

Discussant: Stephanie Ayanian, producer and director

60 minutes

Sponsors: Armenian Studies Program and Center for Creativity and the Arts

A special screening featuring a live musical performance by two of the stars of the documentary, Richard and Andrew Hagopian

Fresno State encourages persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact us at 559.278.6890.

Visit the CineCulture website for more information or contact Dr. Mary Husain, instructor and club adviser.