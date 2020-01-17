Henry Madden Library launches new video studios in Music and Media

Henry Madden Library is now offering the latest video technology to anyone in the Fresno State community in their new Video Studio Labs in the Music and Media area of the Library. The library administration and Music and Media specialists will host a ribbon-cutting celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, on the Library’s third floor north wing.

All are welcome to attend, try out the Video Studios, participate in hands-on activities and learn more about the Library’s future Innovation Space. INFO: Keaton Johanson at 559.278.2158 or kjohanson@mail.fresnostate.edu