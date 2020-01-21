Interior design exhibitions highlight experiments in intelligent interiors

Two installations showcasing intelligent interior design begin with an artist talk by Robert Hagen and Glenn Terpstra at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Alice Peters Auditorium, PB 191. An opening reception for “Perspectrum: A Human Eye Versus the Word” will follow at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Phebe Conley Art Gallery.

The installation will showcase data-driven artwork that responds to human presence and interaction through ambient intelligence, delivering unique dynamic experiences through changing audio and visual spaces. In the Conley courtyard, a one-day interactive pop-up “AMI (Ambient Intelligence) Experience Dome” imagines the future possibilities of intelligent interiors and human building interactions as conceived by Fresno State Assistant Professors Holly Sowles and Dr. Laura Huisinga.

All of the events are free and open to the public. Parking is $5 in lots P5 or P6. Both exhibitions are sponsored by the Department of Art and Design, Fresno State ASI and the Center for Creativity and the Arts.

