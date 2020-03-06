Pay it Forward Luncheon to feature panel March 10

The Lyles Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Fresno State presents the next session in the Pay it Forward luncheon series, featuring an engaging panel discussion at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Satellite Student Union. Panelists include Octavia Diener, Helen Hanson, John Horstmann, Richard Johanson, Claude Laval III, Bud Richter, Fred Ruiz and Jim Woodward III. These local professionals have devoted their time, experience and resources stewarding projects and initiatives to enhance our community.

The Pay It Forward luncheon series brings together Fresno State students and community professionals. This event acts as a forum for dialogue, explores in-depth issues and allows for impactful networking. The event will also accept donations for the Fresno State Clothing Closet at the event. If you’d like to contribute, please bring gently worn business attire to donate. The event is free and open to the public, however registration is required due to limited space.

INFO: To register or for more information, visit https://lyles.wufoo.com/forms/m540puh1tv6k6b/