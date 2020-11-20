The Africana Studies Program presents the 14th African American Intellectual-Thought Symposium from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, virtually. “The Coronavirus and the Virus of Racism: Race, Class, and Gender” will feature Africana Studies program coordinator Professor Thomas-Whit Ellis, Dr. John H. McClendon III from the Department of Philosophy at Michigan State University and Dr. Clarence Spigner from the School of Public Health at the University of Washington, doctor of epidemiology.

The virtual event is funded by Instructional Related Activities, the Ethics Center and the College of Social Sciences. Use the link to register. INFO: Professor Thomas-Whit Ellis at thomee@csufresno.edu