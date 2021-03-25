Per a White House proclamation signed on March 23 by President Joseph R. Biden, Fresno State’s national and state flags will fly at half-staff through sunset on Saturday, March 27, as a mark of respect for the shooting victims killed March 22 in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people were killed in the mass shooting at a grocery store.
Flag tribute honors victims of Boulder shooting
By Lisa Boyles Bell|March 25th, 2021|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: flag tribute, news tips|Comments Off on Flag tribute honors victims of Boulder shooting
Related Posts
-
-
Diaper need forces low-income mothers to make difficult choicesMarch 25th, 2021
-
-
Priority deadline approaching for ‘Reconnect’March 25th, 2021
-