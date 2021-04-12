A generous gift from Lou and Jane Amendola will make an impactful difference in helping to reduce food insecurity for students at Fresno State. A $1.5 million endowment will ensure the financial sustainability of the Student Cupboard’s operations in perpetuity. In recognition of their gift, the cupboard will be renamed The Amendola Family Student Cupboard.

The Student Cupboard provides Fresno State students who are challenged by food insecurity with free fresh and nonperishable food items and hygiene products. It is one of the initiatives under the campus Food Security Project to increase student access to nutritious food.