The Downing Planetarium will open to the public for the first time since March 2020. Destination Mars: The New Frontier will be featured at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Accidental Astronauts will be featured at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students and children ages 3-12. Free parking is available in Lot P15, directly in front of the planetarium, for weekend shows, and parking is free after 4 p.m. on Fridays. Reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets can be held at the door by filling out our Weekend Program Ticket Request form on the reservation page. Ticket payment can be made at the time of ticket pick-up. Prepayment is not necessary. Tickets will be held only until 10 minutes prior to show time and then they will be sold to the next customer. Shows start promptly on the hour and no late entries are permitted. Masks are required while inside the planetarium. INFO: Kathleen Harrison at 559.278.4121.