Top care journalists from around the country will join the Roger Tatarian Symposium for “On the Front Lines: Health Care Reporting in a Pandemic” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, on Zoom. Anna Maria Barry-Jester, senior correspondent, Kaiser Health News; Felice J. Freyer, health care reporter, Boston Globe; Naseem Miller, senior health editor, The Journalist’s Resource; and Meredith Cohn, health and medicine reporter, The Baltimore Sun, will discuss their experiences covering the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has changed health care journalism. The Roger Tatarian Symposiums bring top national and international journalists to share important media issues of the day with the campus and broader community. Presented by the Department of Media, Communications and Journalism and supported by the College of Arts and Humanities.