The Fresno State campus will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, for the Presidents Day holiday. The Henry Madden Library will reopen at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market reopens at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, and the Kennel Bookstore will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. Campus emergencies should be reported to the University Police Department at 559.278.8400.
Fresno State campus closed on Presidents Day
By Lisa Boyles Bell|February 18th, 2022
