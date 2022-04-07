Fresno State classes will not be in session for spring break beginning Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15. The Henry Madden Library will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library will be closed on the weekends of April 9-10 and April 16-17.

The Student Recreation Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on both Sundays, April 10 and April 17. The Kennel Bookstore will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, April 11-14, closed Friday, April 15, and closed on weekends.

The University Student Union will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, and closed on the weekends. The Gibson Farm Market will remain open with regular business hours and will be closed on Sunday, April 17.

Campus emergencies should be reported to the University Police Department at 559.278.8400. Classes and normal campus operation hours will resume on Monday, April 22.