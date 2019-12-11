Madden Library open 24 hours during finals week

The Henry Madden Library at Fresno State will be open 24 hours a day during the fall 2019 finals week beginning at noon on Sunday, Dec. 15 through 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. Services will be limited during the extended hours, between midnight and 7:45 a.m.

“We know that many students study around the clock to prepare for finals,” said Omar Hernandez, Associated Students, Inc. president. “That’s why we are happy to partner with the Madden Library once again to make sure our students have a safe and quiet place to prepare for their exams.”

The extended hours will be available only for Fresno State students. All patrons will exit the building at midnight and students will be allowed to re-enter with valid student ID.

In order for overnight campus staff to meet the primary goal of providing a safe and quiet space for students, study space during extended hours will be limited to the first floor.

Research and public services staff such as librarians or circulation desk assistants will not be available, nor will other library resources such as computer and printing access.

Many of the library’s resources and services are available online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Students can also use the “Ask a Librarian” feature to contact a librarian at any time.

The finals week extended hours are made in partnership with Fresno State Associated Students, Inc. and the University’s administration office. Additional staffing and security support are provided by the Fresno State Police Department. Snacks will be provided by Associated Students, Inc.

For more information, see the finals week FAQs or contact Luis Sepulveda at 559.278.7703 or sepulveda@mail.fresnostate.edu.

(Story by Yesenia Candelaria, communications coordinator for Associated Students, Inc.)