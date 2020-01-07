Kremen offers Math Aerospace Academy for elementary students

Fresno State’s first ever Math Aerospace Academy for first- through sixth-grade students begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the Education Building. The program spans six Saturdays in the spring. Students can master math practices, participate in NASA engineering design challenges and robot coding.

The program is intended to increase the interest and involvement of K-12 students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The curriculum will include age and grade-appropriate hands-on activities, based on NASA themes that support number sense, geometry, engineering, sequencing, money math and more. Fresno State is one of 13institutions nationwide, funded by NASA, to implement an Aerospace Academy. INFO: Sam Ray samray@csufresno.edu