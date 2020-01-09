Spring course schedule released for lifelong learners age 50 and up

Adults age 50 and better are invited to participate in the spring 2020 semester offerings of courses, keynote speakers and adventures as part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Fresno State. OLLI provides non-credit, university-level learning opportunities for older adults on the Fresno State campus.

The curriculum includes five keynote addresses on topics ranging from “Quantum Optics,” to “Triumphing Over Adversity,” to “Good News About the Valley.”

The spring 2020 semester features a record 41 courses on topics ranging from art to technology. A $40 membership fee includes attendance at and parking for all keynote addresses, and eligibility to attend courses and adventures for nominal additional fees.

Spring semester courses include UC Berkeley professor emeritus Dr. Alex Saragoza examining migration into rural California; former Fresno Bee religion reporter Ron Orozco discussing faiths practiced by the Armenian population; writing courses for poetry and fiction; and a study of the Azores history, people and traditions led by Dennis Borges, director of the Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute.

Adventures feature a trip to San Francisco to see “The Last Ship” musical featuring Sting, an Armenian cooking class and a behind-the-scenes tour of Forestiere Underground Gardens.

OLLI connects the community with curious fellow learners and engaging instructors, including Fresno State and other area faculty, authors and artists. There are no tests, grades or exams – just a chance to dive into learning and recapture the thrill of intellectual growth and camaraderie of a vibrant learning community.

OLLI is supported by the Bernard Osher Foundation. The foundation has launched programs at 124 universities and colleges throughout the United States.

For more information about the program, to receive a catalog or to become a member, visit http://www.fresnostate.edu/olli, call 559.278.0008 or email osher@csufresno.edu.



(Story by Jill Wagner, executive director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.)

Download Adobe Acrobat Reader