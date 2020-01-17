Author Sato Moughalian to lecture on ‘Armenian Ceramics of Jerusalem’

Sato Moughalian will speak about her grandfather, artist David Ohannessian, his ceramic tradition and the critical roles his deportation and his own agency played in its transfer at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, at the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium, Room 191. The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is available in Lots P6 and P5.

Free parking permits are available by using a parking code available by contacting the Armenian Studies Program at 559.278.2669. Moughalian’s book “Feast of Ashes: The Life and Art of David Ohannessian” will be on sale. The talk is the first in the Spring Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program and is supported by the Leon S. Peters Foundation.