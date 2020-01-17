Campus closed Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

The Fresno State campus will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The Henry Madden Library reopens at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market reopens at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Campus emergencies should be reported to the University Police Department at 559.278.8400.

