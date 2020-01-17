The Fresno State campus will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The Henry Madden Library reopens at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market reopens at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Campus emergencies should be reported to the University Police Department at 559.278.8400.
Campus closed Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
By Lisa Boyles|January 17th, 2020|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: Campus Closure, hours of operation, news tip, Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market