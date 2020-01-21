Commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.

Fresno State’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Peace Garden at Fresno State. The event is sponsored by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center. All participants are welcome and light refreshments will be served. INFO: Cross Cultural and Gender Center at 559.278.4435 or ccgcleadershipdev@mail.fresnostate.edu

January 21st, 2020

