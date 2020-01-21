Fresno State’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Peace Garden at Fresno State. The event is sponsored by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center. All participants are welcome and light refreshments will be served. INFO: Cross Cultural and Gender Center at 559.278.4435 or ccgcleadershipdev@mail.fresnostate.edu
Commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.
By Lisa Boyles|January 21st, 2020|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: commemoration, cross cultural and gender center, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., news tip, peace garden|0 Comments on "Commemorating Martin Luther King Jr." 0 Comments