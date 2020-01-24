Double Reed Day features internationally known guest artists, master classes, exhibitions, and a concert

The Department of Music’s 23rd Double Reed Day will feature lectures, master classes on the bassoon and the oboe, and a concert in the evening. Guest artists and members of Imani Winds — Toyin Spellman-Diaz, oboist, and Monica Ellis, bassoonist, will teach and perform. Masterclasses will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday Feb.1, at the Concert Hall and are open to the public. Advance registration is available by contacting Larry Gardner or Rachel Aldrich. Throughout the day exhibitors will showcase double reed instruments, music, camps, and accessories. The concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Concert Hall. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for seniors and students, and free for employees. Parking is free on weekends.