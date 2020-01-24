Six students compete for positions in Fresno State orchestras

Six finalists will compete for the opportunity to perform as a soloist with the Fresno State Wind Orchestra and the Fresno State Symphony Orchestra this semester. The Concerto Competition Finals Concert will be at 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at the Concert Hall. Participants will be instrumental or vocal soloists who are undergraduate or graduate music students and will perform a concerto or work for soloist and large ensemble. All works will be performed with piano accompaniment by collaborative pianist Dr. Shing-Ming Liao and adjudicated by Michael Tackett, director of bands and instrumental music at the College of the Sequoias, and Leor Maltinski, member of the first violins of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 employee and senior, and $5 students. Parking is free after 4 p.m. on Fridays.