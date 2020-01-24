Tickets to see mixed martial arts sports franchise Combate Americas return to the Save Mart Center are on sale now. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 28. Tickets start at $22 and are available at ticketmaster.com and the Save Mart Center Box Office.
Tickets for Combate Americas on Sale
