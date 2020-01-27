Syrian American Medical Society president to discuss ‘The Cave’ following CineCulture screening

Dr. Ahmad Tarakji, president of the Syrian American Medical Society and producer Kirstine Barfod will participate in a discussion following a free screening of “The Cave” at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 31, at the Peters Education Center Auditorium in the Student Recreation Center. For besieged civilians, hope and safety lie underground inside a SAMS sponsored subterranean hospital known as the “cave,” where pediatrician and managing physician Dr. Amani Ballour and her colleagues Samaher and Dr. Alaa have claimed their right to work as equals alongside their male counterparts.

As the women contend with daily bombardments, chronic shortages of supplies and the ever-present threat of chemical attacks, the film paints a stirring portrait of courage, resilience and female solidarity. In Arabic and English with English subtitles. Parking is free on Fridays after 4 p.m. Sponsored by SAMS.