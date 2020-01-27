Tickets to see country singer Luke Bryan perform in Fresno as part of his “Proud to be Right Here” tour at the Save Mart Center will be on sale at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Tickets start at $34.75 and are available ticketmaster.com and the Save Mart Center.
Tickets for Luke Bryan to be on sale
