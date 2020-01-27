Tickets for Luke Bryan to be on sale

Home|PRESS RELEASES|Tickets for Luke Bryan to be on sale

Tickets for Luke Bryan to be on sale

Tickets to see country singer Luke Bryan perform in Fresno as part of his “Proud to be Right Here” tour at the Save Mart Center will be on sale at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Tickets start at $34.75 and are available ticketmaster.com and the Save Mart Center.

By |January 27th, 2020|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: , , , , , |0 Comments on "Tickets for Luke Bryan to be on sale" 0 Comments

Related Posts