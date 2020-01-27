University partners with olive oil industry for milling seminar

Registration is open for a two-day Advanced Olive Milling Seminar on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 6 and 7, in the Jordan Agricultural Research Center (5241 N. Maple Ave.). Hosted by the Institute for Food and Agriculture, the in-depth program will bring together olive millers of all experience levels from across California to explore challenges, exchange ideas and share best practices. Topics will cover olive fruit care, harvest management, emerging technologies, milling effects on flavor profiles, defect development, variety-specific challenges, mill cleaning and maintenance, and the future of olive oil production. Participants will also take part in professional tastings and sensory evaluation.

The cost is $250 per person. Proceeds from the event will help fund campus research and educational programs to assist the state olive oil industry meet its growing needs for skilled labor, advanced technical training and applied research. The event is co-hosted by Vincent Ricchiuti, director of operations at ENZO Olive Oil and a 2005 Fresno State graduate, and Kathryn Tomajan, certified olive oil taster, olive miller and founder of the Eat Retreat series.

Later this spring, the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology will be the recipient of a donated olive mill for research and product development. Food science and nutrition assistant professors Dr. Sara Shinn and Dr. Carmen Licon and others will utilize the equipment to educate students on new milling innovations, best practices and product development.

Industry sponsorship opportunities to support the conference and ongoing olive milling programs at Fresno State are available at https://commerce.cashnet.com/fresnoem_ifa. INFO: Kathryn Tomajan (kathryn@eatretreat.org, 707.336.2713), Vincent Ricchiuti (vincent@prfarms.com, 559.289.0201), Institute for Food and Agriculture (ifa.demeter@csufresno.edu, 559.278.4405).