Fresno State celebrates Black History Month with numerous events

Fresno State, committed to honoring the diversity of its student body, faculty and staff, will celebrate Black History Month throughout February with an array of public events.

At a commemoration ceremony on Jan. 22 for the birthday of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro told attendees that every member of the campus community plays a role in fostering an inclusive environment of respect, kindness, collaboration and accountability where all can thrive.

Events in recognition of Black History Month include:

, Fresno State representatives will speak at local black churches as part of CSU Super Sunday. 25: “What’s in a Name?: Contextualizing Identity within the African Diaspora in the United States,” panel/forum moderated by Dr. Patrick De Walt, 6 to 8 p.m., location to be determined.

Feb. 28: Here Is the Love, presented by Cross Cultural and Gender Center Leadership Programs and Services and Leadership and Social Justice Programs, noon at the Speaker’s Platform.