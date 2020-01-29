Sixty companies slated for campus ag career fair

The Harvesting the Leaders of Tomorrow Career Fair will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Satellite Student Union. Students and recent graduates are encouraged to sign up in advance, bring resumes and wear professional attire to Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology’s largest free career fair of the spring semester.

Gerawan Farming is the event’s lead sponsor, and other partner sponsors include Christopher Ranch, Nutrien Ag Solutions, O’Neill Vintners and Distillers, Pacific Agronomics, Tanimura and Antle, The Wine Group, Yosemite Farm Credit and Zenith Insurance. INFO: Imelda Dudley, coordinator of internships and professional experiences, Jordan College Advising and Career Development Center, at 559.278.3935 or isdudley@mail.fresnostate.edu.