CineCulture presents ‘Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress’

CineCulture presents a free screening of the 2002 film “Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress” at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Student Recreation Center Building (west of Save Mart Center). In the early 1970s during China’s Cultural Revolution, two university students are sent to a remote mountain village for three years of Communist re-education to purge them of Western education. The two men fall in love with the beautiful daughter of the most renowned tailor in the region.

When they discover a hidden suitcase filled with banned books by Western writers, they read these works to the seamstress in secret. Chinese-French author, screenwriter and filmmaker Dai Sijie directed this film based on his novel. In Chinese with English subtitles. Dr. Ed EmanuEl will lead a discussion following the film. Parking is free on Fridays after 4 p.m. Sponsored by the Center for Creativity and the Arts.