Visiting Armenian Studies professor to give lecture

Dr. Ari Şekeryan, the 16th Henry S. Khanzadian Kazan visiting professor in Armenian Studies, will give his lecture, “An Untold Story of Survival: the Armenian Community in Istanbul during the Armistice Years (1918-1923)” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Peters Business Building Room 191. A reception will be at 6:30 p.m. at the University Business Center Gallery.

The lecture series explores how the Armenian community in the Ottoman Empire reorganized and protected its existence during the Armistice period (1918-1923). The lecture provides fresh research on a neglected period in the history of the late Ottoman Empire and Ottoman Armenians.

It is the first in a three-part series of lectures for the spring. Free and open to the public. Parking is free after 4 p.m. on Fridays.

