The Fresno State Choirs, directed by Dr. Cari Earnhart, and the Fresno City College Choirs, directed by Julie Dana, will come together for an emotional evening of music and readings celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black History Month.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Concert Hall. Tickets are $6. Parking is free after 4 p.m. on Fridays.