Health mobile unit brings free services to St. Paul Catholic Newman Center

The Fresno State Community Health Mobile Unit will make a stop at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center (1572 E. Barstow Ave) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, February 6, to provide free health services to the community. Residents can receive diabetes and blood pressure screenings, plus health assessments, education and referrals.

Flu shots are limited and available to children, six months and older, as well as adults, age 64 and under.

The unit, coordinated by Fresno State nursing faculty and students, travels to various rural communities in Fresno County offering free health services to those who do not have readily available access to health care. INFO: Kelly Cunning at kcunning@csufresno.edu or 559.278.2076. See spring 2020 dates.