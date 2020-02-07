CineCulture screens ‘A Girl from Mogadishu’

Based on the true story of Ifrah Ahmed, one of the world’s foremost international activists against gender-based violence, the free screening of “A Girl from Mogadishu” is at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Student Recreation Center Building (west of the Save Mart Center).

Ahmed escapes her war-torn native country Somalia and is trafficked to Ireland as a teenager. While applying for refugee status, she recounts her traumatic childhood experiences of female genital mutilation and vows to devote her life to the eradication of this horrendous practice. She takes her campaign all the way to the President of Ireland, to the European Parliament and the United Nations.

The film celebrates the power of testimony, for when women stand up, speak out, and tell their truth, the impact can be inspiring and empowering, becoming a catalyst for change. Northern Irish filmmaker Mary McGuckian wrote and directed the film. Dr. Rose Marie Kuhn will lead a discussion after the screening. Parking is free on Fridays after 4 p.m.