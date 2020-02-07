Contemporary Dance Ensemble presents spring dance concert, ‘Covenants’

“Covenants” continues the 2019-2020 University Theatre season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in the John Wright Theatre in the Speech Arts building. Consisting of six new dance works, the Contemporary Dance Ensemble’s spring dance production, “Covenants” represents the artistic work of four choreographers, 15 talented dancers, and numerous behind-the-scenes artistic collaborators. Together they present an evening of contemporary dance steeped in passionate expression, self-reflection and pathos in motion.

The production runs through Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. daily except for a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 16, and no performances Monday, Feb. 17. Tickets range from $10 to $17 and can be purchased online, at the Theatre Arts Box Office (noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and one hour before performances) or via phone at 559.278.2216. INFO: Miguel Gastelum, mgastelum@csufresno.edu.