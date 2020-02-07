Keyboard Concerts presents Natasha Paremski

Natasha Paremski will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Concert Hall as part of her 2020 North American tour. Born in Moscow, Paremski came to the United States at a young age and has won numerous awards including the 2006 Gilmore Young Artist Prize.

Paremski enjoys a flourishing career that has included performances as soloist with such noted orchestras as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Houston Symphony, Toronto Symphony, Tonhalle Orchester Zürich and the Moscow Philharmonic. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $18 for seniors and $5 for students. Parking is free after 4 p.m. on Fridays.