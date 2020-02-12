Tickets for Alejandro Fernandez on sale Feb. 14

Tickets to see multiple Latin Grammy Award winner Alejandro Fernandez perform at the Save Mart Center will be on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14. The event will take place at 9 p.m. May 22. Tickets start at $33.50 and are available at Ticketmaster.com and the Save Mart Center Box Office.

