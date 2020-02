Tickets to see mixed martial arts franchise Combate Americas return to the Save Mart Center are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. The new lightweight main event will be Alejandro Martinez representing Mexico against American rising star Adrian Guzman.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Tickets start at $19 and are available at Ticketmaster.com and the Save Mart Center Box Office.