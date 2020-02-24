Character training for local school district teachers, leaders

Fresno State’s John D. Welty Center for Educational Policy and Leadership will facilitate the Central Valley’s first-ever Positivity Project training. There will be over 225 teachers, principals and district office attendees from across the region. The training will provide school professionals with tools to help empower their preschool through grade 12 students to build positive relationships, including character-based strategies, lessons and activities.

The training will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Fresno State University Dining Hall. The training will be led by Mike Erwin, CEO of the Character and Leadership Center and co-founder and president of The Positivity Project. INFO: Sam Ray at samray@mail.fresnostate.edu or 949.292.3232.