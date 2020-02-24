CineCulture screens ‘Singing Our Way to Freedom’

Screenwriter and director Paul Espinosa will participate in a discussion following CineCulture’s free screening of “Singing Our Way to Freedom” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Peters Education Center Auditorium in the Student Recreation Center Building (west of Save Mart Center). The film chronicles the life of Ramón ‘Chunky’ Sánchez, from his humble beginnings as a farmworker in Blythe, California, to the dramatic moment when he received one of his nation’s highest musical honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

As a young man in the 1960s, Chunky joined the picket lines in the California fields with Cesar Chavez, eventually becoming Chavez’s favorite musician. In his songs and his life, Chunky offers an inspiring narrative, reminding us that the battle for freedom has to be fought anew by every generation.

Sponsored by the Office of the Provost, the College of Arts and Humanities and Center for Creativity and the Arts. Parking is free on Fridays after 4 p.m.