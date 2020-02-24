CineCulture screens ‘The Swallows of Kabul’

The animated film adaptation of the novel “Les hirondelles de Kabou (The Swallows of Kabul)” by Mohammed Moulessehoul, better known by his pen name Yasmina Khadra, will screen at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at the Peters Education Center Auditorium in the Student Recreation Center Building (west of Save Mart Center).

The film tells the touching story of Zunaira and Mohsen, a young couple deeply in love during the summer of 1998 in Kabul when Afghanistan was under Taliban rule. Despite the daily violence and misery, they hope for a better future. One day, a foolish gesture causes life to take an irrevocable turn. In French with English subtitles.

Sponsored by the French Program and the Department of Modern and Classical Languages and Literatures. Parking is free on Fridays after 4 p.m.