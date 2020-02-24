Craig School’s Central California Business Review highlights economic trends

Fresno State’s Craig School of Business will launch the third edition of its Central California Business Review, an annual magazine that highlights emerging trends in the Central Valley economy.

The publication, which will be released at an on-campus event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, features analysis from faculty experts from several of Fresno State’s colleges. The experts will provide updates on banking, consumer sentiment survey, a real estate sentiment index, global business, water and agriculture, solar and travel and tourism.

“This edition features several highly-anticipated updates from previous issues with the addition of some intriguing new areas that are key to our economic landscape,” said Dr. Julie Olson-Buchanan, interim dean for the Craig School. “All of these articles are co-authored by business community members and Fresno State faculty — a further testament to our community-University partnerships.”

Authors of articles in the Central California Business Review will present their findings during short presentations. A wine and cheese reception will follow the presentation at the Alice Peters Auditorium in the Peters Business building (Room 191, University Business Center).

There is no cost to attend, but RSVPs are encouraged as seating is limited.

Copies of the Central California Business Review will be distributed at the launch event and will be available online after the launch. For more information, contact Cara Peracchi-Douglas at cperacchi@csufresno.edu or 559.278.2919.