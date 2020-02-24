Director of Azorean communities to lecture on diaspora to the Americas

In celebrating the first anniversary of the Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute at Fresno State, Paulo César Câmara Teves, director of Azorean communities for the government of the Azores, will talk on “Azorean diaspora – the migration of Azoreans to the Americas.” The event will begin with a reception at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, followed by the lecture at 6 p.m., at the North Gym. The talk will highlight the various waves of Azorean migration and the expansion of Azorean culture beyond the nine islands.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is $5 in Lots P27 or P20. Sponsored by the Luso-American Development Foundation and the Government of the Azores.