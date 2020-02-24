Prominent African American historian, Dr. Herbert Ruffin II of Syracuse University will lead a discussion about African American history. The first session for students “The Struggle on Multiple Plains: California’s Long Civil Rights-Black Power Movement” will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Henry Madden Library Room 2206.

A second session will be dedicated to scholars “Freedom’s Racial Frontier: The African American West in 20th and 21st Century Scholarship” from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Social Science Room 205A. Students and faculty will learn about the history of civil rights and how it affects them today. The discussions are free and open to the public. INFO: Dr. Jenny Banh at jenbanh@csufresno.edu.