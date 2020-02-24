Roger Tatarian Symposium explores power of online journalism

A panel of top media professionals from around the country will discuss “The Power of Online Journalism and Can it Save Local News?” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Peters Business Room 191. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. Parking is $5 in Lot P6.

Panelists include John Chase, director of investigation at the Better Government Association; Devin Katayama, reporter and podcast host at KQED; Larry Phillips, managing editor at Richland Source; and Denise Zapata, senior editor at EdSource.org. The Department of Media, Communications and Journalism has hosted 11 Roger Tatarian Symposiums since 2004. These events bring top national and international journalists to share with the campus and the broader community about important media issues of the day.

The symposium is sponsored by the College of Arts and Humanities and the Institute for Media and Public Trust.