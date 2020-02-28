Deaf Studies Program celebrates 50 years

The Department of Communicative Sciences and Deaf Studies will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Deaf Studies program from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Satellite Student Union. The event will feature presentations by alumni who have established careers in education, entertainment and abroad. The Deaf Studies program got its start in 1970 at the urging of Morris Michelson, the grandfather of a deaf boy, who saw the value and need for a program like this in the Central Valley.

Fifty years later, the program has graduated thousands of students who have gone on to serve in various capacities all over the world. Registration for the free, public event has closed, but additional information can be found online. INFO: Dr. Paul Ogden at paulo@csufresno.edu.