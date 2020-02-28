Organist Monica Czausz plays Fresno State in North American tour

Following several performances in Europe in 2019, Monica Czausz will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Fresno State Concert Hall as part of the Philip Lorenz International Keyboard Concerts. A rising star among classical musicians, Czausz was praised by American Organist for her “artistic mastery far beyond her years.”

Tickets are $25 general, $18 seniors and $5 for students. Parking is free in Lots P1 or P4. The concert is co-sponsored with the San Joaquin Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.