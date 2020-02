Tickets to see Joe Rogan perform “The Sacred Clown Tour” at the Save Mart Center are on sale now. A stand-up comedian for more than 25 years with an inquisitive and intense comedic style, Rogan’s six hour-long comedy special, “Joe Rogan: Strange Times,” premiered on Netflix in Oct. 2018.

The event will take place at 8 p.m. Dec 4. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com and the Save Mart Center Box Office.