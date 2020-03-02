Teacher recruitment fair at Save Mart Center on March 4

The 2020 Teacher Recruitment Fair, hosted by the Kremen School of Education and Human Development at Fresno State, will take place from noon to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Save Mart Center. The fair will bring representatives from close to 100 California school districts to promote their job openings and conduct on-site interviews for teaching positions.

The job fair is open for anyone seeking a teaching position, including those who attended other universities. INFO: Sam Ray, samray@mail.fresnostat.edu or 949.292.3232.