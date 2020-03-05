Fresno State Addresses Report of Sexual Assault; Places fraternity on suspension

President Joseph I. Castro issued a statement today (March 5) with regard to an allegation of a sexual assault that occurred off campus.

“Violent crimes of any kind, particularly sexual assault, are heinous and despicable, regardless of location and circumstances. They are in direct contradiction to our University values that are based on respect for the integrity of every individual. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect and support victims of these crimes.”

When an incident of sexual assault is reported to the University, the victim is immediately provided with information and resources, including contact information for the University’s confidential Survivor’s Advocate and the University’s Title IX Coordinator. Victims of crime are also encouraged to file a report with the Fresno State Police and/or local police.

Once the University is made aware of the parties involved, the campus follows the procedures as outlined in CSU’s systemwide harassment policies, which guides the process for handling complaints and any resulting student disciplinary action. Federal privacy laws prohibit the University from releasing specific information regarding any individual student, and as such, the University is prohibited from commenting on any specific investigation.

Regarding the alleged assault incident that was recently reported on social media, campus officials have responded with resources and are fully cooperating with ongoing law-enforcement investigations.

In addition, effective today, the Office of the Dean of Students placed Kappa Sigma fraternity on interim suspension, to allow for its review.

Each academic year, the University requires all students to complete a mandatory sexual-assault prevention program, and students who are also members of Greek organizations are assigned additional training specific to their role and responsibility as a member of a Greek organization.

“While fraternities and sororities are recognized student organizations, they must comply with campus policies even though they are governed by a national organization who are separate, independent legal entities,” said Dr. Carolyn Coon, Dean of Students and acting vice president for Student Affairs. “At Fresno State, Greek organizations who have chapter houses reside on private off-campus property, which explains why the Fresno Police Department is conducting the police investigation.”