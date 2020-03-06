Executive producer to discuss ‘Left on Pearl’ after CineCulture screening

Rochelle Goldberg Ruthchild, executive producer of the documentary “Left on Pearl,” will participate in a discussion following the CineCulture screening at 5:30 p.m., Friday, March 13, at the Peters Education Center Auditorium in the Student Recreation Center (west of Save Mart Center). Parking is free after 4 p.m. on Fridays.

“Left on Pearl” documents the 1971 takeover and occupation of a Harvard University-owned building by hundreds of Boston women. The 10-day occupation was led by local women demanding a Women’s Center and low-income housing for the community. The building embodied within it many of the hopes, triumphs, conflicts and tensions of second-wave feminism. As one of the few such takeovers by women for women, this action was transformative for the participants and led directly to the establishment of the longest continuously operating Women’s Center in the United States.

Sponsored by the College of Social Sciences and Center for Creativity and the Arts.