Gibson Farm Market to host vegetable plant sale

The Gibson Farm Market (5368 N. Chestnut Ave.) will host its biggest organic and conventional plant sale of the year from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14, to help customers prepare for spring garden planting. The sale will feature special prices on over 100 varieties of vegetables, herbs and flower seedlings raised at the campus horticulture unit.

Customers can purchase coffee and breakfast burritos made by the campus meat science unit. The market also features a “street corn” flavored sausage among its 30 types of dried artisan meat products and cuts. Other items in stock include fresh produce, candy, ice cream, jams, nuts, raisins, sauces, salsas and wines prepared by students. Items on sale this week include German sausage and honey from the campus farm.

INFO: Calliope Correia, 559.278.2952, mccorreia@csufresno.edu, Horticulture nursery Facebook page.