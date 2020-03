The Student Health and Counseling Center is hosting a free and anonymous Mental Health Screening Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Student Health and Counseling Center. Participants complete a brief questionnaire, watch a video and meet individually with a counselor. Each screening takes approximately 30 minutes or less.

Learn about services to support your mental health and the mental health of others. Light refreshments will be provided.