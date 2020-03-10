Pre-Veterinary club hosts vaccination and microchip clinic for dogs

The Fresno State Pre-Veterinary Club will host its annual dog vaccination and microchip clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the campus livestock judging pavilion (north corner of Woodrow and Portals Avenue). Students will administer rabies vaccines for $10 and DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvovirus) for $15. Microchips for dogs are available for $25, and all three options are available for $40. Nail trims are available for $6.

Only dogs will be vaccinated, and no appointments are necessary. Customers will be served in order of arrival while supplies last. Dogs should be brought on a leash and be at least 8 weeks old for DHPP and 16 weeks old for rabies vaccinations. Cash, debit and credit cards, Venmo and Apple Pay are accepted.

INFO: Hannah Stinski-Ertl, club president, mhstinskiertl@mail.fresnostate.edu or Kaitlyn Wilkerson, club public relations officer, mkaitlynw16@mail.fresnostate.edu, Fresno State Pre-Veterinary Club Facebook page.